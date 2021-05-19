Hampton City Schools to return to full in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

A limited virtual learning option will be available, but all kindergarten through Grade 12 students will automatically be registered as in-person learners.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools will be fully open for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board made the announcement at its meeting Wednesday. Beginning in the fall, all grade levels will operate five days a week, in-person, and using a traditional school day/bell schedule.

A limited virtual learning option will be available, but all kindergarten through Grade 12 students will automatically be registered as in-person learners.

The school board said health guidance from the CDC as well as the Virginia Department of Health will be taken into advisement, and the school division will "implement appropriate mitigation strategies to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff."

School officials say if you want your children to be in the Virtual Virginia Program, an application must be submitted by June 4, 2021. An information session will also be held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can register for this Zoom meeting by clicking here.