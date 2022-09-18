Hampton second graders to get free swim lessons at Aquaplex

Hampton will soon offer free lessons on the basics of swimming for every student in the city's school system.

HAMPTON, Va. — Every second grader at Hampton City Schools will soon have the opportunity to get free swim lessons at the city's new Aquaplex.

Hampton is partnering with its school division to put on the program from January to May, according to Kellie Goral, a school spokesperson. It will allow each student a 5-day rotation at the Aquaplex.

Lessons will focus on the five basic skills of swimming: water comfort, breath control, floating, kicking and strokes, according to a Daily Press article.

The lessons will be treated like a field trip, with students needing to have signed permission slips from their parents to go to the Aquaplex, Goral said.

The school system is still finalizing details, but an official announcement is coming soon, she said.