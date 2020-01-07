Hampton City Schools to reopen under 1 of 4 phases this fall

The school division is seeking input as a means of further strengthening their plans.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools is looking toward Fall 2020.

The school division released its return to school plan on Tuesday. The plan includes reopening under one of four phases.

Phase 1 is primarily virtual learning. The school division will submit a plan to the Virginia Department of Education for limited in-person learning for students with disabilities and PreK students.

Phase 2 will see a slight increase in the number of students participating in in-person learning (still limited). Students with disabilities, English Language Learners, and students in PreK through grade 3 will be in school two days a week, and some students will be in school three days a week while virtual learning will continue for all other students.

Phase 3 has 2 scenarios: In one scenario, all students return to school Monday through Friday, 6.5 hours a day, with mitigation strategies in place.

In the second scenario, there is limited in-person learning and involves alternating schedules for all students.

Phase 4 is more of a return to normal, with limited restrictions. For those families who prefer for their child/children to attend virtually, even in Phase 3, they will be able to do so.

If Hampton City Schools wants to reopen beyond the reopening phases of the state, the school division must submit a mitigation plan.

Jeanine Edwards' son Justice is a rising 7th-grade student in Hampton. He's ready to get back to learning inside of a classroom. She wants that too.

“I hope to get a few more emails between now and the end of the month on what exactly is going on,” Edwards said. “I’m hoping for the half and half where kids go every other day.”

Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment Dr. John Caggiano said each of the four phases will coincide with Governor Ralph Northam’s phases for reopening the state.

“The safety and well-being of staff and students is non-negotiable,” Caggiano said. “That has to be first and foremost in our decision making.”

The school division plans to communicate with HCS families during the week of July 27, 2020, the phase in which schools will open for the 2020-2021 school year, with considerations given to any pertinent information available from state and local agencies at that time.

There is a Fall 2020 Return-to-School Survey to gather input from HCS families regarding the division’s Fall 2020 Return-to-School Plan as a means of further strengthening their plans.