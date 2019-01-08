HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton NAACP — along with community leaders, organizations and law enforcement — is hosting a back to school event on Saturday.

Back to School "Get Fit" Family Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1300 Thomas Street in Hampton, is a partnership effort with Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell, Hampton Police Division, Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, Hampton Sheriff's Office, Housing Redevelopment Authority, Hampton City Schools, Hampton Health Families, Health Department and other agencies.

There will be free food for attendees. Free book bags, school supplies will be given out to students.

There will also be health screenings, free haircuts, symposium, games, and a job and resource fair.

