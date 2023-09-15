Hampton Fire and Rescue constructing new fire station

The $11 million facility will replace the existing '80-year-old' Hampton Fire Station 3, be more environmentally friendly and protect firefighters from toxins.

HAMPTON, Va. — Construction crews are already making space and breaking ground for a new Hampton Fire Station 3 on West Pembroke Ave.

“We’ve been talking about this for years," said Hampton Fire Chief Jason Monk. "We’re not talking about this anymore. We’re putting shovels in the ground and we’re making it happen.”

It’s an area that will allow firefighters to cover more land in the Wythe area.

“When we were looking for a location, you want to find a location that’s dead center in the district and this site provided us an opportunity,” Monk said.

The current station sits on Kecoughtan Avenue. Monk said it’s an 80-year-old facility that no longer meets 21st-century needs.

“That station was not built for the number of firefighters that we have in the station," he said. "That station was not built to house the 20 to 40-thousand-pound trucks that we have that are 12 to 13 feet tall, that are 10 feet wide.”

Chief Monk calls this a ‘clean concept station’ because it’s environmentally friendly with the goal of keeping firefighters away from toxins.

“To make sure that we reduce any changes of occupational cancer while the firefighters are in the station," Monk said. "We have transitional areas that allow us to make sure we keep our firefighters separated from any contaminants.”

Monk said the project follows Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. It's a green building system where that will limit water, waste and energy and focus on human health.

The $11 million facility will include four apparatus bays, sleeping and exercise rooms as well as a training mezzanine.

“I know our entire team and entire division is excited to see this new station," Monk said. "I’m excited to see what it looks like.”