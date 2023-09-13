Hampton Councilman Chris Bowman shares apology letter amid scandal with prostitute

The letter, which Bowman shared with news outlets Wednesday, comes as calls for Bowman to resign from the Hampton City Council continue to grow.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Councilman Chris Bowman shared an apology letter amid harsh criticism stemming from a report about his meet-up with a prostitute in 2022 that had gone wrong.

The letter, which Bowman shared with news outlets Wednesday, comes as calls for Bowman to resign from the Hampton City Council continue to grow, including from the Hampton NAACP and Councilman Steve Brown. Councilmembers also voted unanimously to formally censure Bowman for his actions.

In an e-mail to 13News Now, Bowman said that he plans to read the letter at the end of the Hampton City Council's Wednesday night meeting. Here's what he wrote:

“I want to formally apologize to the citizens of Hampton, city staff, family members and my fellow members of City Council for my poor behavior approximately one and a half years ago. Let me tell you, it is not pleasant to go from being a well-respected person in the community to being censured by the City Council on which I am so privileged to serve.

I would never wish this on anyone, and I pledge to never put you or myself in this situation again.

I have learned some valuable lessons as a result of this episode in my life, and I am receiving professional counseling. Like everyone else and even at my age, I am a work in progress and hardly perfect. But I need to be the best Chris Bowman I can be for people who depend on me, and that includes everyone in this room and those watching online or simply going about their lives in our great city.

As many of you know, I have been an active member of the community long before I was elected to Council in 2020. I am a past executive board member and a life subscribing silver member of the NAACP, and I will continue to work with that organization on race relations and other important matters. I am a member of the Buckroe Improvement League, the Aberdeen Civic and Historic Association, the Hampton Clean City Commission and the Hampton Democratic Party. I will continue in those roles and will look for even more opportunities to serve. I will not hide or stop helping the city I love.

I hope all of you will encourage me to become a better person and council member. I would appreciate it, and together I think we can build an even better Hampton.”