Hampton councilwoman creates social media challenge to provide meals for seniors

Seniors may have limited access to services as they shelter at home amid COVID-19. Councilwoman Chris Snead is calling on the community to ensure they stay fed.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says senior citizens are some of the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. But with drastic changes in their daily routines, many of them are also struggling to get basic needs met.

Hampton Councilwoman Chris Snead is helping provide meals for seniors and encouraging others to do the same. Last week, she teamed up with Anna’s Pizza in Buckroe to launch the "Meal Share for Seniors" Challenge.

“A lot of them are on fixed incomes. And so, it just would be great just to surprise them with a meal,” Snead said. “I knew that I didn't have the resources to feed a lot of seniors. And so, by challenging organizations, challenging just my friends and colleagues on Facebook, we could reach far more... senior citizens that way. And I just like the idea of lifting up their spirits.”

The challenge calls for people to select an adult 65 or older, pick a local restaurant to support that can deliver a meal to them, and then share a photo of that restaurant or the delivery on social media using the hashtag #MealShareforSeniorsChallenge.

“You get a person or a group that'll come forward and say, 'I want to participate in this,’” explained Snead. “So, I see this being far-reaching.”

Snead said the challenge not only aids local businesses during this uncertain time but makes sure seniors stay fed and healthy.

“They're the staples in our community. They raised us, they taught us, they've done everything to prepare us for where we are,” said Snead. “I kinda look at, 'Who is the person that maybe impacted my life?' But also, 'Who is that person that I think could really benefit from a good, healthy meal?'”