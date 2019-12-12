HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton History Museum is hosting the Country Christmas Spectacular on December 18!

The event will celebrate in Hee-Haw style. The event is expected to bring in some of the region’s most innovative Americana musicians including the swamp blues duo ROEBUCK; honky-tonk angel Gina Dalmas of The Heart Stompers.

Classic country singer/songwriter Jack Green; is also expected to make an appearance including sultry songstress-led The Lonely Teardrops, and of course the “grunge-grass” irrepressible force of nature that is Tornado Bait!

Plus there will be a special Hoop Performance by Wicked Rose Bunnie Performance Arts.

The Country Christmas Spectacular will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Hampton.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds support the museum.

Admission is free for museum members, $5 for non-members.

Click here to learn more.