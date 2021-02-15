Hampton couple shares daughter's heart health journey to raise awareness

Cora Cecil celebrated her first birthday in the hospital after her second major open-heart surgery and is finally home to live her life with a new sense of health.

HAMPTON, Va. — Before Cora was even born, doctors detected a heart defect during one of the ultrasounds. She was diagnosed with Double Inlet Left Ventricle, or DILV, which is a single ventricle defect.

"We knew her fight would start the moment she was born," said Cora's mother, Mandy Montgomery. "That's where our journey really began."

Right after Cora was born, her parents said it was an immediate rollercoaster.

"She was born and about five minutes later, she was taken and we were left with the 'Hey, she may be on a ventilator or her heart might stop,'" said Cora's father, Matt Cecil. "It was a lot of anticipation...a lot of anxiety in the waiting room."

A year later, Cora already underwent two major open-heart surgeries. The first one was at the University of Virginia Medical Center. The most recent one was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, shortly after her first birthday. Her parents had to celebrate her birthday in the hospital room but said her survival of this heart surgery was a gift in itself.

Both Matt and Mandy said this experience with their daughter is something they won't ever forget.

"I always thought, 'Oh this wouldn't happen to me,'" said Mandy. "I think it's something our doctors should be talking about when we go to our prenatal appointments and things like that more because...it's never mentioned."

"It's not just Cora, but all the other heart patients out there. Their health is important, too," said Matt.