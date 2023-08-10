Hampton police chief says crime on the rise so far in 2023

According to city officials, Hampton has had five more homicides in the first six months of 2023 than in the same period last year, amounting to a 38% increase.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's new Police Chief Jimmie Wideman told city council members on Wednesday night the city is seeing a rise in violent crime so far this year.

Wideman's presentation on crime in the city came after he officially started on July 31, succeeding Mark Talbot, who moved to Norfolk to become the police chief.

According to city officials, Hampton has had five more homicides in the first six months of 2023 than in the same period last year, amounting to a 38% increase. Wideman explained that most violent crimes are among people who know each other, not randomly.

“Random violence against innocent parties or random citizens is infrequent," Wideman explained.

Another significant crime is larceny, which the city said accounts for more than 75% of all serious crimes.

"Nearly 40% is theft (shoplifting) from an ABC store, and another 22% is items taken from cars," a press release from the city reads. "Police recommend not leaving valuables in your car and always keeping it locked."

In an effort to address crime, Wideman said the Hampton Police Division will create two community response teams to work in different areas, focusing on community policing and crime reduction. According to officials, they will focus on guns, gangs, drugs, violent crime hot spots, and known violent offenders.

Wideman told council members that Hampton's rise in crime matches national trends, saying "Post-COVID, violence has escalated exponentially."

In a news release, city officials cited numbers from the Council on Criminal Justice, which state there have been 24% more homicides nationally during the first half of 2023 than in the same time period in 2019.