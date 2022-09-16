Hampton Cup Regatta returns for its 96th year

It's a free event, so if you want to watch boats go up to 150 mph and sprint across the water, bring a lawn chair and a friend.

The oldest running hydroplane race in America is back this weekend in Hampton.

For the 96th year, the Hampton Cup Regatta will be held on Sept. 17 and 18 in Hampton at Mill Creek, which is located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge.

The regatta will host the American Powerboat Association's National Championship, which will have some of the fastest race boats in the world.

It's a free event for the public, so if you want to watch boats go up to 150 mph and sprint across the water, bring a lawn chair and a friend.