Hampton Delta Foundation to host 18th Red and White Cotillion

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Delta Foundation is hosting its 18th Annual Red and White Cotillion in Hampton Sunday.
The event will take place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Doors close at 3:45 p.m. and it starts at 4 p.m.
Those who attend will need to dress up in formal attire and a mask is suggested.
Tickets are $60, which can be paid via check made out to Hampton Delta Foundation, Inc. and mailed to 1999 W. Pembroke Avenue, Hampton Virginia 23666. You can also use PayPal via HDFFoundation@aol.com.