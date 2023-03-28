x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

Hampton Delta Foundation to host 18th Red and White Cotillion

The event will take place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Doors close at 3:45 p.m. and it starts at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Delta Foundation is hosting its 18th Annual Red and White Cotillion in Hampton Sunday.

The event will take place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Doors close at 3:45 p.m. and it starts at 4 p.m.

Those who attend will need to dress up in formal attire and a mask is suggested.

Tickets are $60, which can be paid via check made out to Hampton Delta Foundation, Inc. and mailed to 1999 W. Pembroke Avenue, Hampton Virginia 23666. You can also use PayPal via HDFFoundation@aol.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hampton police chief addresses weekend violence

Before You Leave, Check This Out