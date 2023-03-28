Hampton Delta Foundation to host 18th Red and White Cotillion

The event will take place at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Doors close at 3:45 p.m. and it starts at 4 p.m. Sunday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Delta Foundation is hosting its 18th Annual Red and White Cotillion in Hampton Sunday.

Those who attend will need to dress up in formal attire and a mask is suggested.