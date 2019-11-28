HAMPTON, Va. — Wallace Terry, Jr. has lived in Hampton for more than 60 years. He said the holidays aren't what they used to be. In recent years he's spent Thanksgiving alone, but not this year.

He went to Fertittas Thursday, where they were serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

“I pull up and get a nice meal, there's so much food,” Terry said. “Can't turn down something like this, all you have to do is eat it.”

Donavon Bradley opened the diner three years ago. On Thanksgiving, the small restaurant becomes home to a holiday feast.

“Thankful and blessed to give back to the community,” Bradley said. “I got a second chance.”

Bradley spent some time in prison. When he got out, he was determined to do better for himself and for others.



He and his staff served 25 turkeys, 12 hams, stuffing, green beans, pies, cakes and much more. Bradley said it took him and his staff about three weeks to prepare.

“It makes me feel good because I grew up poor,” Bradley said.

Bradley said he's blessed, and he wants to be a blessing to others.

“I want to show other people you don't have to do what I did, you have a choice,” Bradley said. “Hopefully, they can see what I did and change themselves."

Terry said it's times like this you can't take for granted.

“I'm so happy to have this meal,” Terry said. “It means a lot to people like me with no family.”

So on this Thanksgiving, there are many reasons to be thankful.

