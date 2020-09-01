HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is recovering after shots were fired into her Hampton home. Now police are asking the public's help to find the suspects.

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 Wednesday night in the 200 block of Culotta Drive. Arriving officers found a 21-year-old woman had been struck by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, people inside two passing cars opened fire at her home. The motive of the drive-by shooting is still being investigated, but there is no suspect or vehicle descriptions at this time.

If you have any information that might help police, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.