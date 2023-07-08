Hampton deputies hold fan and bottled water drive for seniors in need

HAMPTON, Va. — Deputies with the Hampton Sheriff's Office are hosting a fan and bottled water drive right now for seniors in need, to help them beat the extreme summer heat.

Hampton Sheriff K.E. Bowden said his deputies are collecting new and gently used fans as well as bottled water every day from August 7 through August 11. You can drop off the items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Hampton City Registrar's Office, located at 101 Kings Way in Hampton.