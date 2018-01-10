HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Fire Department is preparing for their Five-Alarm Festival ahead of Fire Prevention Week.

The fire department will have fire safety demonstrations including a K-9 accelerant demonstration, children's activities, and more to educate residents on what they can do to prevent fires with the theme "LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere."

The festival will be outside of Syms Middle school on Saturday, October 6 starting at noon. For four hours, residents will be able to learn about valuable information and free resources available to them.

There will be face painting and free safety games as well other activities for children.

Hampton Fire and Rescue will be serving free cotton candy, popcorn, water, and sno-cones.

The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, dial 757-727-1212.

