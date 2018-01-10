HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue is preparing for its Five-Alarm Festival ahead of Fire Prevention Week.

The event will feature a K-9 accelerant demonstration, children's activities, and more to educate people on what they can do to prevent fires with the theme "LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere."

The festival will start at noon outside of Syms Middle School on Saturday, October 6. It runs until 4 p.m.

There will be face painting and free safety games as well other activities for children.

Hampton Fire and Rescue will be serving free cotton candy, popcorn, water, and sno-cones.

For more information, dial (757) 727-1212.

