Hampton Fire Division investigating hazardous material at apartment complex

Fire Chief Anthony Chittum said officials were evacuating the apartment complex on East Pembroke Ave.
Credit: katifcam
File: an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday morning, the Hampton Fire Division was investigating a hazardous material situation at an apartment complex near the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Around 8:30 a.m., Fire Chief Anthony Chittum said officials were evacuating the apartment complex, and there didn't seem to be any hazardous material on the ground.

There wasn't any information immediately available about what kind of hazardous material was prompting the evacuation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

