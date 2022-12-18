One person hurt; dog dies in Hampton house fire

A dog that had died was also discovered inside the home.

HAMPTON, Va. — One person was seriously hurt and a dog died as a result of a fire on Saturday night in Hampton.

According to a Tweet sent out by Hampton Fire and Rescue, they were called out at about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a fire in the 1800 block of Moger Drive. That's off Andrews Drive. near the Buckroe Beach section of the city.

When fire units arrived on the scene, they found a house with heavy smoke and flames coming from it.

The department said they removed one person from the house who had "life-threatening" injuries and transported them to a local hospital. They said they also found a dog that had died in the home.

The department sent out a second Tweet at around 6:40 p.m. reporting that the fire was out.