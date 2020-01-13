HAMPTON, Va. — A fire station in Hampton has been temporarily closed after asbestos was found in old floor tiles.

Fire Station 7, located at 176 Fox Hill Road, was preparing to have new carpeting installed when it was learned the old tiles might have asbestos in them. All work at the station was halted and the air quality at the station was tested.

The air quality was normal, but asbestos was found in the floor tiles. A licensed contractor will remove the asbestos material, although no timeline was given for the fire station to reopen.

Firefighters from Station 7 will be housed at Stations 4 and 5 in the meantime.

Hampton officials say the temporary closure should not affect the department's ability to protect the neighboring community, and the firefighters will remain on duty.

