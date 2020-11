Fire investigators said a potential hazmat situation along Woodland Road may be a mobile meth lab. Crews were in the parking lot of The Woodlands Golf Course.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police and fire crews were in the parking lot of The Woodlands Golf Course along Woodland Road Tuesday as they investigated a "potential hazmat situation."

Emergency dispatchers received a call about it just before 6:30 a.m.

A tweet from the fire and rescue division said investigators were looking into "a possible mobile meth lab." Police did not include that detail in their social media update.

Woodland Road was closed from Interstate 64 to East Mercury Boulevard

Hazmat situation along Woodland Road in Hampton. Crews are in the parking lot of The Woodlands Golf Course. Good stretch of Woodland Road is blocked off. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/P4WqfNpDmD — Brian Farrell 13News Now (@13BrianFarrell) November 10, 2020