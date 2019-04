HAMPTON, Va. — High school teens received the dress of their dreams Saturday thanks to The Heart of Giving Inc. and Warwick Assembly of God.

The group and church hosted The Heart of a Princess Formal Gown Giveaway in Hampton.

The giveaway was open to girls between the ages of 14-19.

Some of the girls were grateful for the chance to find their dream prom dress — and thankful for the opportunity.