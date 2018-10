HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A group of veterans are helping out their brothers in uniform at Hampton VA Medical Center.

They call themselves the Feel Good Crew — and on Saturday they gave veterans at Hampton VA a day to remember.

They had a cookout for spinal cord injury patients. These veterans can't get out of their rooms often, so other veterans brought camaraderie to them with some food, music and games.

