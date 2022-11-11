Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site

While developers tout the local economic impacts, community stakeholders are raising red flags over a zoning change that paves the way for redevelopment

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact.

On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the Virginia School for Colored Deaf and Blind Children that would allow for the construction of an industrialized commerce complex off of Shell Road.

“It was really one of the first places where African Americans could work and make a significant impact on others," John Kenney said, who is a pastor at the nearby Third Baptist Church.

The land, which borders the cities of both Newport News and Hampton, has been vacant since the school consolidated to another location in 2008. Developers said the complex would bring more than 250 operator jobs with an estimated more than $800,000 of tax revenue back to the city.

“At the end of the day the planning commission seemed to have more concern about people, but City Council was concerned about the dollars," Kenney said.

While many vocalized support of the project -- citing the anticipated economic impact -- others raised red flags about the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods and the environmental impacts from a project of that magnitude.

“These communities have long borne the brunt of deep environmental injustice," said Dr. John Finn, an associate professor who spoke against the proposed project.

He cited statistics saying more than 5,000 people live within a half mile of the site, 90% of whom are African American and 35% of whom may live at or below the national poverty line.

"According to the EPA, the neighborhoods surrounding this site are at or above the 90th percentile state-wide on multiple environmental justice indices including hazardous waste proximity, diesel particulate matter, lead paint exposure, traffic exposure," he cited.

"Central to environmental racism is urban land use policies," Tim Goler, a professor at Norfolk State University, told 13News Now on Friday.

The developers who spoke Wednesday night did cite certain environmental mitigation strategies to minimize the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

However, Kenney is one of many who say they're still ultimately upset about the city council's decision.

“Environmental justice is not just about smokestacks. It’s about when you have communities of color, when they’re low income, those two criteria fit environmental justice issues and law. So anything that’s not developed that further advances and enhances and vitality of a community, it’s an environmental justice issue as well as a racial justice issue.”