Museum in Hampton offering haunted horse rides, virtual history presentations

The Hampton History Museum will have haunted horse rides at the Hampton Carousel from Oct. 5-31 for $1 per person.

A local museum in Hampton Roads is giving residents a spooky experience this fall.

The Hampton History Museum said it has a full list of events this October including a virtual showcase about the American Revolution, concert and haunted horse rides.

Port Hampton Lecture Series historian Randolph G. Flood will be presenting the American Revolution story on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. He will highlight major events from battles to the "myths" that hide the true motives of American history.

Then for the spooky part: on Oct. 5-31 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will have a chance to get creeped out for only $1 at the Hampton Carousel. That's located at 602 Settlers Landing Rd.

Museum officials said the infamous Headless Horseman will be on the carousel and guests will be given candy.

Following the history lesson and spooky rides, people will be able to "raise the roof with old-fashioned tunes" at a virtual concert, the Front Porch Music Series performed by M.S.G. Acoustic Blues on Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

M.S.G.'s performers include Miles Spicer, Jackie Merritt and Resa Gibbs. They will be playing original Piedmont-style acoustic blues, roots and spiritual tunes.

For more information on the events, please visit the Hampton History Museum website.