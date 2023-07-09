Hampton History Museum invites volunteers to take part in Horror Tour Acting Workshop & Audition

The Hampton Horror Tours Acting Workshop & Auditions are a series of classes headed by playwright and director Marie St. Clair.

HAMPTON, Va. — A series of acting workshops for the spooky season is coming to Hampton in partnership with the Hampton History Museum.

The Hampton Horror Tours Acting Workshop & Auditions are a series of classes headed by playwright and director Marie St. Clair.

The classes teach volunteers the skills and confidence needed "to portray historical characters in a theatrical and convincing way." There's no acting experience needed to take part and learn during the workshops.

At the end of the workshop, they will hold auditions for the annual Hampton Horror Tours but, "no need to fear, you will learn all you need to know to become an exciting and memorable Scare Actor and share the history of Hampton which continues to haunt us!"