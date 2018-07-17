HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — To celebrate National Carousel Day, also known as National Merry-Go-Round Day, the Hampton History Museum will offer free rides on the historic carousel.

On Wednesday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. guests can ride the historic Hampton Carousel for free. The ride usually costs $1.

The carousel was built in 1920 and has been restored to its original state. It's housed in its own weather-protected pavilion at Carousel Park on the city's downtown waterfront located at 602 Settlers Landing Road.

It's one of the only 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds still existing in the United States.

