Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a man is seriously hurt after he was shot in Hampton on Monday evening.

The Hampton Police Division says the shooting happened around 6:11 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting, or if there are any possible suspects.

No other information was immediately available.