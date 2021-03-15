Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say a man is seriously hurt after he was shot in Hampton on Monday evening.
The Hampton Police Division says the shooting happened around 6:11 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting, or if there are any possible suspects.
No other information was immediately available.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.