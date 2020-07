A person was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds, and police located a crime scene on Lemaster Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hampton after police say a man with gunshot injuries was dropped off at a local hospital.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted that they were alerted to shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Officers located a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue.

Police did not say if the person dropped off at the hospital died from his injuries, or if there were more victims found on Lemaster Avenue.