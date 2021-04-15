Hampton libraries to reopen April 19

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton announced all public library locations will reopen starting Monday, April 19.
All branches in the city will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons entering the libraries will be limited to enforce social distancing and allow time for cleaning the facilities and materials. Curbside service will still be available Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Patrons will be allowed one hour of visitation time per day. There will be a required temperature check before entering the library. Face masks will also be required for all visitors ages 5 and older.
Some other social distancing protocols will be in effect:
- Computer stations will be available by appointment or self-access. Each patron will be limited to 60 minutes per day, per session.
- Computer printing and copying services will be available at all locations. In addition, fax service will be available at the main library.
- Local History Room/ Special Collections will be available by appointment only for genealogy and local history research. One reservation will be allowed in the room at a time with a 90-minute time limit per day. Call 757-727-1314 to schedule an appointment.
The community centers and Senior Center will reopen on May 3.
Outdoor volleyball and basketball also will return for play on May 3.