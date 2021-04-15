Hampton libraries to reopen April 19

The community centers and Senior Center will reopen on May 3.

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton announced all public library locations will reopen starting Monday, April 19.

All branches in the city will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrons entering the libraries will be limited to enforce social distancing and allow time for cleaning the facilities and materials. Curbside service will still be available Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Patrons will be allowed one hour of visitation time per day. There will be a required temperature check before entering the library. Face masks will also be required for all visitors ages 5 and older.

Some other social distancing protocols will be in effect:

Computer stations will be available by appointment or self-access. Each patron will be limited to 60 minutes per day, per session.

Computer printing and copying services will be available at all locations. In addition, fax service will be available at the main library.

Local History Room/ Special Collections will be available by appointment only for genealogy and local history research. One reservation will be allowed in the room at a time with a 90-minute time limit per day. Call 757-727-1314 to schedule an appointment.

