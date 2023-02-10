Hampton man celebrates his 101st birthday

Harold Dobbins is in great health; he doesn't need a cane or wear glasses and he keeps his cell phone handy (although admittedly it is a flip phone).

HAMPTON, Va. — Celebrating more than a century on this Earth... and he doesn't look a day over 80!

Hampton's own Harold Dobbins is 101 years old.

His family gathered over the weekend to celebrate with him at the Devonshire Senior Living facility, where he lives.

Dobbins is in great health; he doesn't need a cane or wear glasses and he keeps his cell phone handy (although admittedly it is a flip phone). He has seven children and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He's also a very proud Navy veteran who served in three conflicts, including World War II.