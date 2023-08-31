Hampton man is dead after 'verbal argument' turned deadly, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night, says Hampton Police.
At around 11:30 p.m., Hampton Emergency Communications received a report of a shooting near 100 Woodland Road.
When officers arrived they found 26-year-old De'Quan Markel Studwell of Hampton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that the victim was in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim and fled before officers arrived.
The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.