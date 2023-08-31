Hampton man is dead after 'verbal argument' turned deadly, police say

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hampton Emergency Communications received a report of a shooting near 100 Woodland Road.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night, says Hampton Police.

At around 11:30 p.m., Hampton Emergency Communications received a report of a shooting near 100 Woodland Road.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old De'Quan Markel Studwell of Hampton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim and fled before officers arrived.