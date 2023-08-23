x
Hampton

23-year-old Hampton man in hospital after shooting on River Walk Court

Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting near 100 River Walk Court just before 3:15 a.m.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man in Hampton walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning, says Hampton Police.

Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting near 100 River Walk Court off of Fox Hill Road just before 3:15 a.m. While police were heading to the scene they received word of a walk-in gunshot victim to the Sentara Careplex.

The 23-year-old man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com

