23-year-old Hampton man in hospital after shooting on River Walk Court

HAMPTON, Va. — A man in Hampton walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning, says Hampton Police.

Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting near 100 River Walk Court off of Fox Hill Road just before 3:15 a.m. While police were heading to the scene they received word of a walk-in gunshot victim to the Sentara Careplex.

The 23-year-old man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.