HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A man was killed when his motorcycle crashed Sunday morning, Hampton police said.

Around 3:39 a.m., dispatch received a call of a motorcycle accident in the 1400 block of Todds Lane.

Arriving officers found a 2007 Honda motorcycle that had been involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist, Stephen Ray Tison, 24, of Hampton, was pronounced dead on scene, PIO Cpl. Ashley Jenrette said.

Police said that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Todds Lane when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and hit a pole.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

