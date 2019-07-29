HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of brandishing a firearm during a 2016 carjacking.

According to court documents, in December 2016, 20-year-old Daniel Lee Pittman, Jr. approached the driver of a Porsche Panamera outside a Hampton barbershop and pointed a gun at him. He told the driver to empty his pockets and get out of the car.

Pittman then took off in the car and led police on a high-speed chase up to speeds of 100 mph. Police ended the chase and later found the stolen Porsche in a nearby Hampton neighborhood.

The victim identified Pittman about two hours after the carjacking.

Pittman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum of life in prison. A federal district court judge will sentence him on October 30. The judge will take into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors. Actual sentences for federal crimes are usually less than the maximum penalties.