'One goal and purpose: to find this baby and bring him home' | Hampton city leaders support search for Codi Bigsby

Hampton city leaders said their plan is the same as it always has been. They will do whatever they can to support police in the effort to find Codi.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City leaders told 13News Now there is no formal update on the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby included in their council agenda for Wednesday night. But officials said their plan is the same: to keep supplying police with whatever they need to bring him home.

“We are trying to provide the resources again for us to have a positive outcome,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. “But it’s day 24, and it’s still questionable.”

Every day that passes in the search for Codi provides a greater challenge for investigators.

Tuck said the Police Chief Mark Talbot keeps council up to date.

“As far as updates, we are still getting periodic updates, there is nothing new,” he said.

As the weeks add up, Hampton Councilman Steven Brown said the community is also playing a vital role by looking for Codi.

“Hampton is a very resilient community,” Brown said. “We have had tons and tons and tons of volunteers. People who live in Hampton, people who don’t live in Hampton. Just because a young man is missing.”

While everyone has a role in this case, Brown said they share the same goal.

“Everybody has one goal and purpose: to find this baby and bring him home,” Brown said. “We will continue to do that until again whatever the outcome is, we can close the chapter and bring closure to this very very tragic situation.”

City leaders are urging volunteers to keep assisting investigators as long as they can.

“The spotlight is still on him and it should remain about him, and so we are encouraging all of our partners, volunteers, to don’t stop looking,” Brown said.