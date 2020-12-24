Hampton mayor, Hampton University president get vaccinated for COVID-19

The two wanted to show their confidence in the vaccine to the Black community.

HAMPTON, Va. — While the first round of vaccines is for front line workers, some community leaders are also getting the shot.

On Wednesday Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey rolled up their sleeves at Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

While Black Americans are disproportionally affected by the pandemic, the community also has a lot of distrust in the vaccine.

"By our example we can help people of color to understand that we need to take this because that is the only way we are going to get out of this pandemic," Harvey explained.