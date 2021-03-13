Man seriously hurt following shooting on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton

Police were called to the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot on Friday night.

According to the Hampton Police Division, officers were called to the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is very preliminary, and there's no word yet on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.