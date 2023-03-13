Police searching for missing elderly man with heart problems in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division said 89-year-old Raymond Williams was last seen in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Police said 89-year-old Raymond Williams was last seen in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. Investigators did not say what time Williams went missing, but did say he was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater, a black hat, and brown boots.

Williams reportedly suffers from heart problems as well as dementia.