Hampton mother and her 9-year-old hospitalized following apartment building fire

A family member told 13News Now the two are in good spirits, despite the circumstances.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton mother and her young daughter are recovering from severe burns at adjacent hospitals in Norfolk. The two face a long road to recovery, after a massive fire tore through their apartment building in Hampton early Friday morning.

Upon visiting Township in Hampton Woods on Saturday afternoon, debris, char and barricades were left behind at the unit impacted. Approximately 50 people cannot stay there, while two dozen units are unlivable, according to Hampton fire officials.

Among the people hurt and rescued from the fire were Shannon Perkins and her 9-year-old daughter NiRee.

"Them, the phone and the dog is what made it out," said Anjelle Culton, the sister of Perkins.

Culton said her sister, niece and their dog narrowly made it out. Flames from someone else's apartment unit spread quickly.

"From what I was told, there was a firefighter literally standing in the flames and just grabbed them out of the door," Culton added.

A Hampton mother and her 9-year-old daughter remain in the hospital, after fire tore through their apartment building yesterday.



Family tells me the two have burn injuries, and that they face a long road to recovery both physically and emotionally.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/LywVhGf38I — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 23, 2022

Culton said 40 percent of Perkins' body is burned, including part of her face, her back and from shoulder to ankle. NiRee has burns on half her face.

Culton touched on the physical and emotional aspect to their long road to recovery: "To realize that they lost everything, for a kid, I think it's even hard. For mom, it's going to be twice as hard, right, because she's got to mentally, emotionally recover not just for herself but for my niece as well."

Despite the circumstances, Culton said the mother and daughter are staying in good spirits.

For instance, Culton shared what NiRee is up to in her hospital room: "Her eyes are swollen shut. It looks like she can't see, but she's still coloring a picture for her mom. She has a folder with some crossword puzzles that I made sure I gave to her."

Culton started a fundraising page online for Perkins and NiRee. It has garnered more than $2,000, as of Saturday night. However, Culton said the family is just as grateful for prayers and well wishes.

Support is also pouring in at Township's leasing office. Alicia Davis, a local mother, has stopped by multiple times to drop off items for the tenants displaced.

"I just can't imagine. My heart really aches for the tenants," Davis said. She has donated things, like school supplies and toiletries.

"Literally, any and everything that somebody can donate, please bring it in," she added. "Because this is unfortunately something that can happen to

Two other residents on Friday went to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Hampton Fire & Rescue. A total of eight firefighters had to go to the hospital for burns; they have since been released.