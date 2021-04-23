Hampton NAACP holds rally to end social injustice

The group is calling on people to come together and lobby for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

HAMPTON, Va. — After all the headlines about police shootings and violence, the Hampton NAACP is hoping to inspire some peace on Friday night.

The group is holding a rally to end social injustice and gun violence. They'll call on people to come together and lobby for the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The rally is at Hampton City Hall and starts at 6:30. Masks and social distancing are required.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds and address so-called qualified immunity that shields law enforcement from certain lawsuits. It would also create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.