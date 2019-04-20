HAMPTON, Va. — People in one Hampton neighborhood said last night's severe weather toppled a tree branch and tore down a power line.

“I never get nervous in storms. That one made me nervous," Zachary Selden said. "That was different last night.”

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings, as the severe weather swept through Hampton Roads.

“The wind was crazy. The trees were all tipping over," Jacquelyn Braden said. "The rain was unbelievable. It almost hurt it was coming down so hard.”

The wind toppled the tree just down the street from the home of Hampton couple, Braden and Selden.

“The gentleman on the other side of us, he got lucky," Braden said. "He almost didn’t have a truck, today.”

PHOTOS: Severe storm damage High winds from Friday's severe storm blew in the doors at the Walmart in Emporia. High winds knocked down a tree in Sussex County. High winds caused a tree to fall across a road in Sussex County. High winds caused a tree to fall across a road in Sussex County. The storm caused power lines to come down on a car in Hampton.

Braden said Selden was outside when he heard the tree snap and immediately alerted his neighbor.

“They heard it coming down so they were able to run and get him and tell him to get his truck moved," Carrie Nelson recalled. "A very narrow miss.”

She added, “Could have been a lot worse.”

Selden said amid the strong winds and pounding rain, he and other neighbors worked to move the tree off the road.

Selden said: “We were actually pulling and didn’t even know the wires were down until I saw it spark off the car.”

He called 911. Dispatchers alerted Dominion who cut power to the home. Crews were back on site this morning, working on getting the line back up.

“It was very scary,” Selden said.

