NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The City of Newport News and the City of Hampton are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity to help transform the community.

Housing and Neighborhood Services Divisions from both cities are looking for team leaders and other volunteers to help with the Extreme Home Repair Blitz scheduled for Sept. 28.

The upcoming blitz is a chance for the elderly, disabled, veterans, or low-income residents to get help making repairs to their homes.

The repairs will be made in the area of Wythe neighborhood in Hampton and the bordering streets in Newport News.

The Extreme Home Repair Blitz provides exterior services such as:

Repairs to ramps, rails, and porches

Outside painting and siding

Window repairs

Power washing & debris removal

Outdoor clean-up

All labor and materials are provided by community sponsors and volunteers to eligible homeowners for a minimal fee, possibly free.

Anyone interested in being a team leader can sign up here.

Any organizations or individuals interested in being a sponsor can sign up here.

To learn more or to request information, please call 757-727-8311 if you live in the City of Hampton or 757-933-2311 if anyone lives in the City of Newport News.

