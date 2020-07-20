Hampton, Norfolk receive letters from Gov. Northam requesting their plan to lower COVID-19 infections

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said he received a letter from the Governor last Friday. He still wants to hear from council members before releasing a plan.

HAMPTON, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam wants cities in Hampton Roads to get COVID-19 under control. He's asking local mayors what their plan is to lower their city's number of infections. Coronavirus numbers continue to rise in our area.

According to the Virginia Health Department, there were 723 COVID-19 cases in Hampton as of Monday morning. There were only 271 one month ago.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck said Virginia is a "Dillon's Rule" state, meaning local governments like the City of Hampton have limited authority as far as what they can do to try and bring about compliance. Tuck said he received a letter from the Governor last Friday. He still wants to hear from council members before releasing a plan.

“I'm not sure what we can do beyond what we've been doing other than emphasizing to residents and visitors to wear a mask properly,” Tuck said. “We can't do anything the General Assembly does not allow us to do, so all we can do is put restrictions or pull back on what we can control, like the beaches, golf, and tennis courts.”

Norfolk also received a letter from the Governor and leaders plan to respond this week. So far, no other city has said its received a letter.

Business owners are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Terry Sears is the owner of Stillwater Tavern in Hampton. Fortunately, her business has survived, but she knows others haven't. She thinks going back to Phase 2 is imminent.

“I think people are ready to get out, but we have to stay healthy,” Sears said. “It's just education, the city brings us signs, it's new to everybody, but we have to learn fast to get these numbers down.”