HAMPTON, Va. — The future of Hampton’s Paradise Ocean Club remains in limbo.

The owner, Baxter Simmons, accused the National Park Service of intentionally delaying lease negotiations. The two parties have gone back and forth since the popular beach facility lost its lease last fall.

Simmons accused the park service of letting the building fall into disrepair. He said the building at Fort Monroe has been vandalized and now has mold.