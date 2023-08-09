Hampton pastor arrested, charged with assaulting adult son

Rev. Joshua King, Sr. faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges for an incident court records say happened on July 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — Allegations of criminal behavior against a well-known religious leader in Hampton are coming to light.

Rev. Joshua King, Sr. is accused of hurting his adult son during a heated argument. Court records show the pair's argument escalated into a physical fight involving a gun.

King faces gun, assault, and malicious injury charges. He was arrested on July 23, a spokesperson for the Hampton Sheriff's Office told 13News Now.

"If he's in the wrong, it's just not right," said Stephen Bail, who lives near Zion Baptist Church, the church where Rev. King preaches.

"I don't see no reason for him to get a pass," said Hampton native Larry.

According to court paperwork, a police officer answered the call for a domestic assault complaint at Ireland Street. King's son offered his account of what happened.

According to court records, the pastor and his son got into an argument at the family home located minutes away. Documents then say King wanted his son to leave and the two argued some more. King allegedly pushed his son and put his hand around his neck for approximately eight or nine seconds.

The son allegedly responded by putting his father in a chokehold.

When the son let go, King went to his car to get a gun, pointed it at his son, and then hit him in the back of the head with it.

"It's not a Godly act, waving a gun at a young man, got his own blood involved in it," said Larry.

When reached by phone, King said "no comment."

On the church's Facebook page, a post reads in part, "...we are covering our leader in prayer and respecting his family's privacy during this time."

As news is breaking this evening we are covering our leader in prayer and respecting his family’s privacy during this... Posted by Zion Baptist Church "Sheep Making Sheep" on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Comments on the Facebook post extend prayers.

Some residents 13News Now spoke with off camera Friday said the pastor is human, adding it's not their place to judge.