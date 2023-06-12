x
Hampton

Pride Party on the Peninsula comes to Hampton: "Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival"

It's being held on Saturday on historic Mellen Street and is free and open to the public. Enjoy beer and food vendors, performances, local businesses, and more!
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

HAMPTON, Va. — The 7th Annual Pride Party on the Penninsula is returning this year to Hampton, and this time around it's being held at the "Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival." 

It's will be held this Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. on historic Mellen Street, and it's free and open to the public.

The festival will feature performances by Jayye Michael, K'bana Blaq, and Vivian Valentine. 

Come out and celebrate Pride Month with these performances, beer and food vendors, small local businesses, as well as booths to learn about LGBTQ-focused community organizations. 

