Hampton pier to reopen, months after being struck by wayward barge

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton fishing pier is set to reopen, nearly a year after it was hit by a loose barge and mostly collapsed.

The James T. Wilson Fishing Pier -- also known as the Buckroe Fishing Pier -- was severely damaged on November 17, 2019, when a loose barge slammed into it during a coastal storm. The pier collapsed minutes later.

The 709-foot pier is located near Point Comfort Road, in the same area as the previous pier which was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel in 2003, according to the City of Hampton.

The City said repairs on the pier are now complete, and it will reopen on Saturday, October 17 at 8 a.m. The pier will resume normal hours until December 31, when it will close until April 1. It will also be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Pier admission fees have not changed, but there are new protocols for COVID-19: