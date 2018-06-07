HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police arrested a man in connection to a woman being shot and killed on July 4th.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 1000 block of East Pembroke Avenue around noon in reference to several shots fired. When officers were en route, the incident was upgraded to a shooting complaint. Once on the scene, officers found the victim, 36-year-old Kelly Phillips, lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Phillips was taken to a local hospital, but shortly after arriving at the hospital she succumbed to her injuries.

Police Gregory Ricardo Burwell was arrested on Thursday around 5 p.m. After investigating, police learned the 62-year-old Hampton man knew Phillips. They had a physical confrontation, and that's when Phillips was shot.

Burwell has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. he remains in Hampton City Jail.

