Hampton Police arrest second man in shooting of 18-year-old on West Queen Street

Hampton Police said on Friday that they'd arrested a second man in connection with a shooting of an 18-year-old last month.

Ason Tyliek Banks, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The first suspect was arrested on Oct. 7. Police arrested 19-year-old Malicah Forbes, who is accused of being involved in the shooting on Sept. 28.

That day, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of West Queen Street in response to a shooting. A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital and has since been stabilized.

The victim had been sitting in a car at the 7-Eleven when two men got into his car. Police said one of those suspects shot the 18-year-old, and then the two people ran from the scene.